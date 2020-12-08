OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others wounded Monday evening in an East Oakland shooting — the latest victims of a surge in deadly violence that has claimed more lives in any single year since 2012.

In a separate incident early Monday, an 8-year-old boy watching television at a relative’s East Oakland apartment was wounded in the leg by a stray bullet.

According to the East Bay Times, Oakland police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter in an area near Mills College at around 7:50 p.m. Officers responding to the alert were flagged down by community members at Enos Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Once at the shooting scene near Enos Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, the officers discovered two victims inside a vehicle that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene while the second was taken to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.

A short time later, Oakland police were alerted when a third victim of the shooting arrived at a local hospital for treatment. There was no update early Tuesday on the wounded victims conditions and the deceased victim’s identity was not released.

Police also have not released any information about any suspect or suspects in the case or the motive behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, police were also investigating a shooting in East Oakland that left a young boy with a leg wound. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at an Oakland Housing Authority apartment complex in the 2100 block of 25th Ave.

The boy’s wound required surgery and he was reportedly in stable condition Tuesday. Two others who were in the apartment at the time were not injured.

Chief Carel Duplessis of the Housing Authority Police Department told the East Bay Times that some kind of a dispute was going on the street outside the apartment complex where several shots were fired./

There have been more than 100 homicides in Oakland this year — the most since 2012 when there were 135. Oakland police have been battling a surge of violence in the streets for several months.

The department tweeted on Monday that during the week of Nov.30-Dec 6., 2 lives had been lost to violence.

During that time span, there were 66 instances of gunfire up 75 percent year-to-date. Assaults with firearms are up 67 percent while officers have recovered 940 firearms related to crime this year, up 43 percent.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.