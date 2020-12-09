SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California quietly changed its regional stay-home order Wednesday to allow playgrounds to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials confirmed Wednesday.

The order, announced last Thursday, originally made outdoor playgrounds off-limits as a way to curb surging coronavirus cases across the state. Other spaces shut down during the order included outdoor dining at restaurants.

The state received significant criticism over the closure of the park, including from government officials like San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who wrote Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health a letter expressing her concerns.

“We have the second highest concentration of Latino population, which has been disproportionately impacted, we have a lot of renters, a lot of families in overcrowded housing that don’t have access to a backyard,” Safai said at the time.

The state heard Safai and others’ complaints and quietly changed the order Wednesday.

Many celebrated the change in the order on social media.

State just updated guidance that playgrounds may remain open. Thank you @GavinNewsom for making this important adjustment to help our kids. Now we must all be responsible and safe! https://t.co/863K8x9sHA — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) December 9, 2020

Many Bay Area counties voluntarily imposed the stay-home orders, so reopening their playgrounds will be determined by them. San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the city would reopen playgrounds Thursday.

“I agree with this decision and it’s important that people can safely exercise and be outdoors. But it is imperative that we continue to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with and wear a mask,” Breed wrote. “We have to get this surge under control now before our hospitals are overrun.”

This story will be updated.