SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As new COVID cases continue to surge at record levels in Santa Clara County, officials at San Jose Regional Medical Center Wednesday confirmed their intensive care unit has reached its capacity.

According to the county health dashboard, there were just 52 ICU beds combined at all Santa Clara County hospitals on Tuesday with the availability rate of 16 percent — slightly above the state’s red flag level of 15 percent.

Those being treated for life-threatening COVID infections were taking up 28 percent of all the ICU beds in the county.

And the surge continues. There were 725 new confirmed cases in the county of some 2 million residents with 75 new hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County is not alone. During his noon Tuesday news conference, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters that ICUs across the state were getting closer to capacity.

“We are certainly worried that with so many patients with COVID being admitted and a predictable number of them needing ICU-level care, that that system — that fragile but important system — may be overwhelmed,” Ghaly said.

He noted that there was a 71% increase in the last 14 days for hospitalizations, which was a state record for COVID hospitalizations at just over 10,500.

With so many hospitals close to reaching their breaking point, Gov. Gavin Newsom was working this week to bring in hundreds of hospital staff from outside the state. He’s also preparing to re-open emergency hospitals that were created but barely used when the coronavirus surged last spring.

California officials paint a dire picture of overwhelmed hospitals and exhausted health workers as the state recorded a second straight day of at least 30,000 new cases a day.

After nine months of the pandemic, they recognize about 12% of people who test positive will end up in the hospital two to three weeks later. At the current rate, that means 2,640 hospitalizations from each day’s new case total.

California’s hospitalizations already reached record levels, and the state has seen a roughly 70% increase in ICU admissions in just two weeks, leaving just 1,700 of the state’s 7,800 ICU beds available.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 Director of Health Care Preparedness, also sounded the alarm at a Monday news conference.

“We are very concerned about our health care systems capacity in particular when it comes to ICU beds,” he said. “As of today we have 50 ICU beds remaining in our county. That’s 50 beds for a county of 2 million people. To care not just for COVID but to care for everyone who needs critical care in a hospital.”

He said many county hospitals have begun to cancel elective surgeries to free up beds.