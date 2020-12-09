OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near the Oakland Coliseum, police said.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau, was found in the 500 block of Hegenberger Road after someone flagged down officers at 12:25 a.m.
Firefighters and paramedics were called and tried to save the man’s life, but he died where he was found, according to police.
Police said that the driver responsible had fled the scene by the time officers arrived and is currently being sought.
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle in the hit and run.
Officers are still investigating the collision. Anyone with more information about it is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
