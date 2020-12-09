REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine and illegal guns, including a machine gun, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Ismael Garcia for trafficking meth, dealing in firearms without a license and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Garcia, also known as “Playboy,” pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to traffic the drugs between June and August 2019.

Prosecutors said Garcia arranged three separate methamphetamine transactions during that time, obtaining the drugs from a co-conspirator and selling the meth to an undercover agent. Each transaction consisted of one pound of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Garcia also admitted to selling illegal guns to the same undercover agent, including a fully-automatic machine gun pistol with a 30-round magazine.

Garcia pleaded guilty to multiple charges including conspiracy, distribution of methamphetamine, dealing with firearms without a license, possession and transfer of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Along with the 15-year sentence, the judge ordered Garcia to serve a 5-year period of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Garcia will begin serving his sentence immediately.