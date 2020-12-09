Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man has died of wounds he suffered in an early Wednesday morning shooting in a South San Jose neighborhood, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 4200 block of Senter Rd. at around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.
A short time later, he was declared dead. His identity was being withheld pending coroner’s office notification of next of kin.
Police have yet to released any other details including a description of a suspects or suspects and what the motive was behind the shooting.
The man was the 43rd homicide victim in San Jose this year. Last year, there 34 homicides. In 2016, the city had 47 homicides — a 25-year-high.
