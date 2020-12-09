(CBS)- SEAL Team launches into an all-new chapter with “The New Normal” this Wednesday at 9:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions including BRAVO 1 Jason Hayes and his trusty companion Cerberus.

Last week’s episode saw Jason Hayes and Cerberus fighting for their lives in the wilderness with BRAVO Team’s loyal canine suffering injury. After the events of last week’s episode it’s decided that Cerberus has served his time and is suffering from too much PTSD to continue his work.

The character of Cerberus will now be Jason Hayes’ personal dog while newcomer Pepper will join BRAVO team in the field. Behind the scenes, the dog who plays Cerberus, Ditta, is getting a chance to lighten her workload and enjoy a fulfilling life away from set.

Check out the video above for more about the latest developments on BRAVO Team