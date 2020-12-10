Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel on Thursday recommended the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
If the vaccine is authorized by the FDA, the first shots could be distributed in the U.S. within days. Health care workers and nursing home residents would be among the first in line.
The panel of outside experts reviewed trial data from Pfizer’s vaccine and made its recommendation to the FDA Thursday afternoon.
