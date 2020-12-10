COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into a Gold Rush-era mining museum in Amador County and stealing several items, according to authorities.

Amador County gold mining museum burglary suspect (Amador County Sheriff’s Office)

According to CBS13 in Sacramento, the break-in happened a little before 5 a.m. Thursday at the Kennedy Mine Gold Mine museum in Jackson.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate an alarm call and found a local homeless man near the office of the museum. The man, identified as Aaron Haberman, had some mining equipment in his hands.

