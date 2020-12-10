Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly breaking into a Gold Rush-era mining museum in Amador County and stealing several items, according to authorities.
According to CBS13 in Sacramento, the break-in happened a little before 5 a.m. Thursday at the Kennedy Mine Gold Mine museum in Jackson.
According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate an alarm call and found a local homeless man near the office of the museum. The man, identified as Aaron Haberman, had some mining equipment in his hands.
