SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF)– The San Francisco Giants this week announced it invited a new minor league team to its farm system, while also announcing extensions with other teams.

The Giants invited Eugene Emeralds to be its new High-A team for San Francisco’s player development system, according to Giants officials. The team also extended invites with the Sacramento River Cats in AAA, the Richmond Flying Squirrels in AA and the San Jose Giants in Low-A.

“Our affiliate relationships with Sacramento, Richmond and San Jose have provided outstanding player development environments while producing many on-field successes. We’re excited to now have the opportunity to develop the same type of rewarding partnership with Eugene,” said San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

The Emeralds, a 65-year-old franchise, have not agreed to a deal yet but say that once the team receives the full details, they’ll be “evaluating the proposal carefully.”

“As we look to the next chapter of Ems Baseball, we are excited at the prospect of being a San Francisco Giants affiliate. There is no denying the San Francisco Giants reputation in player development,” said Ems General Manager Allan Benavides on the team’s website. “At the end of the day, we are just incredibly eager to get back on the field and showcase our award-winning gameday experience for our fans at PK Park next year.”

The San Jose Giants are also extending their 32-year affiliation with the big-league club. The San Jose Giants were previously the High-A affiliate but all teams in their California League moved to Low-A.

“The tradition of developing homegrown Giants and World Champions like Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner and Brandon Crawford in San Jose will continue for years to come,” said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants president and CEO. “We are excited for our fans to return to the ballpark for fun, affordable, family entertainment as we remain the destination to witness Giants’ stars of the future.”

As further details of the 2021 San Jose Giants season and California League schedule become available, the organization will be releasing details on new promotions, theme nights, giveaways and fireworks schedules.

