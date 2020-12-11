SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

ART: THE WORKS OF VAN GOGH

From the creators of the blockbuster show at Atelier des Lumières seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris and still wowing crowds in Toronto, the US premiere of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will bring the art of Vincent to life in San Francisco in 2021.

Experience art like never before – lose yourself in (socially distanced safe) 300,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius. You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and so much more. Opens in March but tickets are on sale now.

vangoghsf.com/#tickets-giftcards

FILM: LET THEM ALL TALK

Multi-Oscar winner Meryl Streep has everyone talking about her latest performance. Shot in just two weeks, “Let Them All Talk” touches on friendships, betrayals and the passage of time. It’s a thought proving delicious, dialogue-heavy delight. Available NOW for your viewing pleasure on HBO Max.

hbomax.com/coming-soon/let-them-all-talk

FAMILY FUN: CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

An annual holiday tradition continues in San Jose but in a new location. The drive-through Christmas In The Park experience is now at Historic Park. See Santa and Rudolf alongside family favorite festive scenes. The drive-thru show runs nightly from 4 pm. Allow for slow traffic and patience during peak times. Be kind and courteous to fellow drivers and respect the peace encouraged by neighbors. Head to the site for more.

christmasinthepark.com

MUSIC: GORILLAZ

Sat & Sun “LIVE” stream

Damon Albarn and his ape-ish musical ways continue with some new sonic offerings: Song Machine from GORILLAZ and a LIVE concert stream this weekend. Get your virtual pass here and enter the KONG DOME!

gorillazlivenow.com

COOKING: WITH A ROCK STAR CHEF

Saturday 1pm

Celebrated rock star Chef Charlie Palmer “Dry Creek Kitchen” (& 20 plus more) is inviting you into his home kitchen for a LIVE cooking demo. Learn new tasty dishes for the holidays with one of America’s most beloved Chefs. I will be at his side for Saturday’s delish demo. $75 per person and includes recipes, the class and a cookbook.

charliepalmer.com/virtual-experiences

PARTIES: VIRTUAL COOKING WITH WS

We can’t party the way we are used to this holiday season but we can host virtual affairs. Williams-Sonoma has you hooked up with a series af creative ways that inspire cooking and hosting for the holidays. Fulfill your desire to master the art of the party here.

blog.williams-sonoma.com/make-your-virtual-holiday-party-something-special

COMIC FUN: SPOONIVERSE

Food blogger and kick-ass cook Jerry James Stone adds comic book author to his many talents. Spooniverse is a delicious, humorous, galactic adventure where unlikely heroes save the day in a climate of a collapsing food system. This comic book romp celebrates Girl POWER, Good food POWER & awesome people POWER. It makes for a great stocking stuffer and will evoke thought and conversation for sure. Nice one Jerry – you are onto something really cool and good here. An interview with Jerry is featured on my Instagram feed.

spooniversecomics.com

FUNDRAISER: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

Share the gift of a Holiday Recipe Video Cookbook via ChefsGiving 2020 – Cooking for a Cause! The effort supports our First Responders who have battled the worst fires in the history of the Western Region.

Top Chefs & celebrities from their homes to yours teach you some of their favorite holiday recipes all in one big delish online video cooking series.

Among those participating Chefs Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson, Andrew Zimmern, Martin Yan, Tanya Holland, Big Jims BBQ and rocker Sammy Hagar. I also cook my mum’s Shepherd Pie with friend & legendary Chef Roland Passot. Powered by Dads That Cook in partnership with ChefsGiving. Please subscribe to the series (donation of $25) and learn new recipes for the holidays. Honored to be one of the Co-founders of ChefsGiving2020.

ChefsGiving.org

SUPPORT: 86 FUND FOR RESTAURANTS

Help is on the way for Bay Area restaurants shuttered due to the pandemic, by way of 86 Fund. It’s a new initiative to support San Francisco Bay Area restaurants facing unprecedented hardship during the global pandemic. The fund’s goal is to help independent restaurants weather the winter as indoor dining becomes increasingly limited. 86Fund is the brainchild of Maggie Spicer, a San Francisco-based entrepreneur, whose recent ventures include Noe Valley’s Douglas neighborhood grocery store with Michael Molesky and BENNE, a neighborhood meal pickup program supporting local restaurants. Bravo Maggie. Please help and donate and note this is a partial tax write-off for donors.

86fund.org

SIP & STAY: WINE COUNTRY GETAWAY

Enjoy the best of wine country with a stay at Meritage Resort & Spa in NAPA. Imbibe at any one of nine tasting rooms, serving up the best of wine country. Dinner and brunch are served at Olive & Hay – a farm-to-table dining experience. While soaking up the sights and sounds of wine country treat yourself to a treatment in their luxurious spa. Check the website for special holiday offerings – you’ll be jolly glad you did.

meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort

DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation to support those who have lost much during these most recent fires. Donate by phone or online.

redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/about-us/locations/north-bay.html

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

The need is great so please donate what you can to Bay Area Food For Families with SF MARIN FOOD BANK and KPIX. Cash donations or non-perishable goods will also be warmly received. Volunteer support is also needed.

sfmfoodbank.org

Send me your ideas: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem

Stay home. Stay Safe. Wear a mask.