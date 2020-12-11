MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill are searching for two drivers suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and East Middle Avenue near the 76 gas station around 5:35 p.m. and found an eyewitness performing CPR on the pedestrian.

Police said an investigation revealed that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Monterey Road when he was struck by a red compact vehicle heading southbound. When he fell onto the roadway, police said he was struck again by a light colored Toyota pickup truck. Both vehicles left the scene and were last seen heading south on Monterey Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

All lanes of Monterey Road were closed for several hours Thursday as police investigated.

Police are searching for additional eyewitnesses in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Morgan Hill Police Corporal Chris Gridley by at 669-253-4972 or chris.gridley@morganhill.ca.gov, Officer Sam Huezo at 669-253-4931 or samuel.huezo@morganhill.ca.gov, or through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.