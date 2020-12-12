COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County Fire Department, Castro Valley, Chimney fire, House fire

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Castro Valley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Alameda County fire crews responded about 1:20 p.m. to the blaze at a home in the 25000 block of Palomares Road, the Alameda County Fire Department said on social media.

People are asked to avoid the area.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments