Comments
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in Castro Valley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Alameda County fire crews responded about 1:20 p.m. to the blaze at a home in the 25000 block of Palomares Road, the Alameda County Fire Department said on social media.
People are asked to avoid the area.
At 1:21 pm Firefighters were dispatched to a single family home on the 25000 block of Palomares Road in Castro Valley on reports of a chimney fire. The fire extended into the attack. pic.twitter.com/A94bbQTsLm
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 12, 2020
