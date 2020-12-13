SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew rescued an injured mountain biker Saturday after he suffered a serious knee injury during a crash on a rural trail.
The rescue was captured on video.
https://www.facebook.com/sonoma.sheriff/videos/191912459319892
The biker was deep in the steep hills and woods of Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa when he crashed. A 911 call went out and the Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 was dispatched to assist the biker.
A crew member was lowered into the woods, who evaluated the unidentified biker’s condition. It was determined he had suffered a knee injury that would require an airlift.
The biker was placed into a Bauman Bag-type helicopter stretcher, then flown to a Sonoma County Fire rescue vehicle for transport to a local hospital.
His condition was not released on Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.