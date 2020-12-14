Jasmine’s Tips for Traveling to Taiwan

It’s easy to navigate Taiwan. There’s many similarities between traveling around Taiwan and the U.S. Jasmine’s cultural tips below are provided to help prepare you for your own escape to Taiwan:

Say Thank You

The locals are very sweet and polite so make sure to always say “thank you,” “xie xie” in the local language, to reciprocate that kindness, whether it be on one of your island adventures or after an amazing meal.

Bring an Umbrella

Bring an umbrella because you never know when it’s going to rain. Taiwan is an island after all, and you can never be too prepared.

Be Respectful

When taking the metro, be respectful and keep volume to a minimum. It’s common courtesy and will help you blend right in with the locals.

