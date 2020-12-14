SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Members of the Electoral College will gather in their respective states Monday to cast their official ballots for president. It is expected to seal Joe Biden’s win, but President Donald Trump is not giving in.

Peter McCloskey is among California’s 55 electors. At 93 years old, he may be the state’s oldest.

He’s currently a partner at Burlingame-based law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. He spent 15 years in Congress – formerly as a Republican representing San Mateo County. He plans to vote for Biden.

“It isn’t so much what I’ll be doing, because we know what California will do,” he said. “It’s what the Georgia electors, and the Pennsylvania electors will do with Trump and all his millions scurrying around trying to talk them into voting for him.”

The process, which is normally a formality, is getting more attention than usual because of unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner.

“No, it’s not over. we keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward,” said Trump on Fox News Saturday.

The president still says he’s not giving up, tweeting Sunday morning: “most corrupt election in U.S. history!”

It was a continuation of his tirade against Biden’s victory and against the dozens of courts that have dismissed the president’s challenges.

“No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard,” Trump added.

Republican Chris Christie disagreed on ABC’s This Week.

“The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out – it’s a lack of evidence,” he said.

Even if the president does concede retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said Sunday he wouldn’t bet against him in four years.

“No, he will be a force in our party and country as long as he wants to be,” he said on Meet The Press.