COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Christmas miracle, Elk Grove, Family Heirloom, Lost ring, Returned

ELK GROVE (CBS SF) — A Sacramento area woman who lost a diamond ring that belonged to her great-grandmother is calling its surprise return a Christmas miracle.

Family heirlooms hold a special place in all of our hearts, just like Geena Ford’s diamond ring.

“I got it from my great-grandmother. My Nana,” Ford said. “A lot of my jewelry is from family, so I keep it dear to my heart.”

A couple of weeks ago, Ford’s heart dropped one day at work when she was helping a customer at a Home Goods on Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.

>>Read more at CBSSacramento.com

Comments