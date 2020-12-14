Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS SF) — A Sacramento area woman who lost a diamond ring that belonged to her great-grandmother is calling its surprise return a Christmas miracle.
Family heirlooms hold a special place in all of our hearts, just like Geena Ford’s diamond ring.
“I got it from my great-grandmother. My Nana,” Ford said. “A lot of my jewelry is from family, so I keep it dear to my heart.”
A couple of weeks ago, Ford’s heart dropped one day at work when she was helping a customer at a Home Goods on Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.
