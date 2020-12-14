Hailey and Adam’s Language Recap

Learn basic Chinese with Hailey and Adam through their language crash course. The couple is American-born, yet fluent in Chinese, so they often get asked how they were able to learn the language.

Hailey and Adam mention that they lived in Taiwan for 1-2 years, and they found that the most quick and effective way to learn Chinese was by “talking to the natives,” says Adam. So, be sure to befriend the locals on your escape to Taiwan. In the words of Adam, “Taiwanese people will love you” just for the fact that you’re in Taiwan, but don’t underestimate how much you may learn from them!

Nǐ Hǎo = Hello

Hào chī = Tastes good

Xiè Xie = Thank you

Learn More Basics In Chinese