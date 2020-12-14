Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 92-year-old man went missing from his apartment in San Francisco, Monday morning, according to police.
Police said Yutam Wang’s wife was the last one to see him at their home in the 200 block of Eddy Street. She left him alone and went grocery shopping for a couple of hours. When she returned he was gone.
Wang is considered ‘at risk’ according to police.
He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, green shirt and blue pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
