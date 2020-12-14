SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/KPIX) — Pinterest has agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by the company’s former Chief Operating Officer Francoise Brougher.

San Francisco-based Pinterest did not admit to any liability.

Under the deal, Pinterest will also pay $2.5 million to charities that support women and underrepresented minorities in technology.

In the lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court, Brougher, a top executive at the online ‘pinning’ company, accused Pinterest of leaving her out high-level meetings, paying her less than her male colleagues and other sexist treatment. Hundreds of employees staged a virtual walkout in support of her claims.

“I’m glad Pinterest took this very seriously,” Brougher told the New York Times. “I’m hoping it’s a first step in creating a better work environment there.”

In a statement the company said: