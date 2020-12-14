The Heart of Adventure in Taiwan

Visit Hualien to experience the heart of adventure in Taiwan. The city is located on the east coast of the island and includes “gorgeous scenery, island water adventures, and biking” with the most beautiful backdrops you’ll ever see. Hualien “has it all,” according to Jasmine. Set your adventurous side in motion when traveling to this multifaceted eastern city in Taiwan.

A Cyclist’s Dream

If you don’t get the chance to visit Hualien, there are “plenty of places on the island to get your adventure fix,” says Jasmine. The eastern shore of Taiwan is known for its “flatter roads where bicyclists can hit the open roads for easier stretches along the ocean” and even take a rest at one of the stunning beaches. For those looking for more intense treks, be sure to visit the mountains on the east coast if you’re up for the challenge. You will not be disappointed by the adventurous options that Taiwan’s east coast has to offer!

