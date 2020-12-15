SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART officials in San Francisco were reporting delays in the system Tuesday after a medical emergency at the Civic Center station forced a Dublin-bound train to be turned around.

The official SF BART alert Twitter account initially posted about 30-minute delays shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials later clarified that delays were not so widespread, noting that one train bound for Dublin had to be turned back towards Daly City at the Civic Center station.

Officials said other trains remained on schedule. There were no details regarding the medical emergency, though officials said that the patron involved had been transported to a hospital in San Francisco.

BART also reported additional delays from San Francisco in all directions due to an equipment problem on the tracks between Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.