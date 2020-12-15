Comments
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A pair of earthquakes — measuring 3.7 and 3.6 in magnitude — rumbled in the hills in Henry Coe State Park Tuesday, jolting residents in nearby Morgan Hill and San Jose awake but causing no immediate report of any damage.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.7 temblor struck at 6:58 a.m. with the 3.6 following less than a minute later. Both had an epicenter about 6 miles northeast of Morgan Hill in the state park.
Residents throughout the South Bay reported feeling the quakes to the USGS.
Developing story. More details to come.
