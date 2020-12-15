SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was dead and a San Leandro woman wounded by a stray bullet during a brazen afternoon shooting in San Leandro, police said.

San Leandro police investigators said officers heard a volley of gunfire at 4:50 p.m. Monday coming from the 600 block of East 14th St.

Arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Oakland resident Laquan Amari Matthews, 23, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An uninvolved San Leandro resident sustained a gunshot wound to her lower extremity. She also was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation has found that there was some type of physical confrontation between the victim and the shooting suspect right before approximately 30 gunshots were fired from multiple firearms.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and the motive for this homicide remains unclear,” said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Ted Henderson. “Anyone with any information they feel may be valuable in helping us solve this homicide is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740,” added Lt. Henderson.

There was no description released of the shooter, who apparently remains at large. The slaying was the sixth homicide of the year in San Leandro.