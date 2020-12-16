SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom began his weekly COVID update on an upbeat note as health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine, he ended with the grim death toll the pandemic continues to take all across California.

Over the last 24 hours, 142 people have died of COVID complications in California. Over the last 14 days, the state has averaged 163 deaths a day. On November 14, that average was 41 a day.

“Think about if we continue on the path we are (during the surge) what that January 14th number could look like,” Newsom said.

In Santa Clara County, health officials reported 24 new deaths on Tuesday while Los Angeles County had 86 and San Diego County had 32 fatalities.

“I want to remind folks this is not the flu,” Newsom said. “It’s not something to be trifle with. This is a deadly disease. A deadly pandemic and we are in the middle of it right now. We’re near the end, but we are in the middle of the most acute peak.”

Newsom disclosed that the state has purchased an additional 5,000 body bags and distributed them to Los Angeles, San Diego and Inyo County. Across the state, 60 53-foot refrigerated storage units have been set up in case the local county morgues become overwhelmed with new victims.

“This is a very sober part of the presentation,” Newsom said. “But I want to focus on how deadly this disease is…We want to be optimistic and share good news and I hope we are doing that with the vaccinations…But let’s deal with some sober realities. We lost 142 people in the last 24 hours to this virus.”

The state has also launched a mutual aid program for county morgues and coroners.

“That should be sobering,” the governor said. “I don’t want people to scare folks but this is a deadly disease.”

To emphasize his point, Newsom released an emotional new PSA of the deadly impact the virus has had on one California family.