SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Fire officials in Santa Cruz on Wednesday are investigating the cause of fatal fire at a building adjacent to the county jail complex, according to authorities.

The city of Santa Cruz posted about the fire on Twitter Wednesday morning, noting that it happened at 265 Water Street.

Fatality fire last night at the 265 Water St. One additional injury and one firefighter injury. pic.twitter.com/NDdtwFGfED — City of Santa Cruz (@CityofSantaCruz) December 16, 2020

The post said two other people were injured, including a firefighter.

According to media reports, the building was once a sobering center and is owned by Santa Cruz County.

The building sits directly in front of the Santa Cruz County Jail, but according to reports, it has been boarded up since the beginning of the pandemic.

A story posted on the Good Times Santa Cruz website said that several people appeared to have been illegally trespassing inside the building.

The person who died in the fire has not been identified. The injured firefighter was reportedly in stable condition.