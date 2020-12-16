PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Foothills Park in Palo Alto is set to open to people who live outside the city for the first time in decades, after a referendum campaign challenging the City Council’s decision to open up access failed.

Mayor Adrian Fine announced in a tweet Wednesday that the park would open to non-residents after the referendum campaign failed to gather enough signatures ahead of a deadline this week. Starting Thursday, up to 750 people at a time would be allowed in the park, with capacity raised to 1,000 after 90 days.

Foothills Park referendum has failed to obtain the needed signatures to overturn the decision to open the park to non residents. The @cityofpaloalto will welcome all humans (up to 750 at a time) starting tomorrow. What a great way to close out the year! — fadrian (@adrianfine) December 16, 2020

“What a great way to close out the year!” Fine said.

According to the mayor, the campaign received less than half of the 2,580 signatures needed.

The referendum campaign’s failure caps a long battle over access to the park, which has been restricted to Palo Alto residents and their guests since the 1960s.

“It’s inequitable,” Fine told KPIX 5 in August. “Effectively we’re saying, you can only enter Foothills Park if you’re wealthy enough to live Palo Alto.”

In September, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP / Silicon Valley Chapter filed suit against the city over the park’s residents-only access, claiming the restriction was unconstitutional and racist.

Judge LaDoris Cordell, one of the plaintiffs, told KPIX 5 earlier this year that she brought up opening the park when she served on the City Council more than a decade ago, but was met with disapproval.

Early in November, the council voted 5-2 to end the policy, but a group of residents sought a referendum to put the issue before voters.

“The democratic process should be followed. The current changes to Foothills Park Ordinance were approved by City Council behind closed doors without input from the public,” said the petition.

City officials disputed claims that there was no public input, saying the public had a chance to weigh in at multiple meetings and had sent the City Council several hundred emails on the matter.

If the referendum had qualified, the residents-only restriction would have remained in effect and would have also opened the door for the ACLU to resume legal action against the city.