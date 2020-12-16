SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland drug ring that federal officials say was enabled by lax prosecution and contributed to what law enforcement calls a public health emergency in San Francisco Tenderloin District has been broken up in a multi-agency operation.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson announced charges against eight people who allegedly operated a drug trafficking operation in the Tenderloin while commuting from their homes in the East Bay.

The indictment alleges that the eight defendants are members of the Cruz Crime Family and travel daily to the Tenderloin to sell drugs to both other drug pushers and directly to drug users.

Anderson said a hallmark of the operation is the movement of fentanyl, which has led to the deaths of 300 people in San Francisco through the first eight months of 2020.

“This death toll does not include the many people who have come to the Tenderloin from San Bruno, Walnut Creek and other locations in the Bay Area to buy fentanyl and have died in their hometowns,” said Anderson.

The Tenderloin drug trade is aided by the failure to prosecute drug crimes in the city, Anderson said, detailing why drug dealers are so successful in “a wonderful neighborhood that is being smothered by lawlessness.”

“First, Tenderloin drug prices are abnormally low. Illegal drug prices are primarily a function of prosecution pressure and distance from the southern border. Relative to its distance from the southern border, the Tenderloin has drug prices that are low because prosecution pressure is low. Without more prosecution pressure the Tenderloin will continue to attract illegal drug buyers and sellers,” said Anderson. “Second, Tenderloin drug trafficking is dominant by fentanyl … Some drug user seek out fentanyl and intend to use it. But other users knowingly and unknowingly are now increasingly being sold fentanyl as a substitute or enhancement for heroin, crack cocaine, counterfeit pharmaceuticals and other drugs. Fentanyl has been estimated to be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Third, Tenderloin drug users and pushers are overwhelming not from the Tenderloin neighborhood. Tenderloin drug users and pushers have made it virtually impossible for residents in this neighborhood to live normal lives.”

Ahead of the press conference, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera sought to defend his office’s work to combat drug dealing in the Tenderloin, pointing to a series of lawsuits “against drug dealers who come to the Tenderloin to prey on victims in the area.”

I want to address some of the wildly inaccurate statements that have been circulating about the Tenderloin Abatement Area and the work my office is doing to keep it safe. These claims are not founded in the truth and it's time to set the record straight. — Dennis Herrera (@dennisherrera) December 16, 2020

There was no immediate reaction from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office to the claims of lax prosecution of drug crimes in the Tenderloin District.

Last year, Anderson announced the Federal Initiative for the Tenderloin (FIT) to combine resources of more than 15 federal law enforcement agencies to combat endemic drug trafficking, firearms offenses, robberies and other crime in the neighborhood.

The initiative prioritizes federal charges for crimes within or associated with the Tenderloin, and as of March 2020 more than 150 defendants have been publicly charged as part of FIT. The charges include drug trafficking, human trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms, escape, robbery, and child pornography.

“Innocent residents, commuters, tourists, and persons with business in one of the four major federal buildings in the Tenderloin should not be required to run a gauntlet of crime,” said Anderson at the time the initiative was announced. “The Tenderloin neighborhood deserves the benefits of the rule of law every bit as much as other neighborhoods in this city.”