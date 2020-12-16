OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Internet better be giggin’ when two Bay Area Hip Hop legends — Too Short and E-40 — meet online for a Verzuz event this Saturday, yadada?

Three days ago, Verzuz announced the “Legends of the Bay” livestream event. For the show on Dec. 19, the local rap pioneers will be battling from different locations, running through songs of their choosing. Past Verzuz battles include Snoop Dogg against DMX, Brandy against Monica, and Rick Ross against 2 Chainz. These livestreams have garnered millions of views, with the last event, Gucci Mane versus Jeezy, attracting over 1.8 million viewers.

Described by Verzuz as a “masterclass in a cornerstone of rap culture, the event can be interpreted as a celebration of the two performer’s influential careers. Too Short (born Todd Shaw) is the original East Bay rapper, starting in the mid ‘80s by recording his raps on cassettes and selling them on the street. He’s credited with being the first rapper to use “bitch” in his rhymes, and besides reaching his own level of major label success, he’s also collaborated with prominent performers such as Tupac Shakur, Lil Jon, and the Notorious B.I.G.

E-40 (born Earl Stephens) is credited with introducing Hyphy, the East Bay-born style of hip hop, to the world with his Lil Jon-produced track “My Ghetto Report Card” in 2006. But E-40 was in the rap game for years before then, releasing his first EP in 1986 and being one of the first West Coast rappers to sign a major label deal.

Both artists continue to record and release new material, and the two will be debuting a bundle of their new solo albums the day before the Verzuz battle. It’s the second time the two have collaborated on a release since 2012’s “History.”

Two of the greatest basketball players from the Bay Area — Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard — are helping promote the event. Both made videos with the rappers, which can be seen on the Verzuz Instagram page.

But even actor Kerry Washington gave the livestream a shoutout.

The Verzuz event is Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on Instagram and Apple Music.