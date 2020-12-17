ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s has filed multiple child pornography charges against an Antioch man who was arrested last week, according to authorities.

Earlier this week, the DA’s office confirmed that on December 10, it filed four felony child pornography charges against 41-year-old Antioch resident Shawn Jamison Prichard. Prichard faces three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography.

The day prior on December 9, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a home on the 2400 block of Mammoth Way in Antioch. During the service of the search warrant, several items of digital evidence were reviewed which contained child pornography.

Prichard was arrested and booked the Martinez Detention Facility and his bail was set by the court at $1,000,000. Prichard remains in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned in court last Friday, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925-957-8757 or dholcombe@contracostada.org.