BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A traffic stop early Wednesday netted Berkeley Police a suspected drug dealer with a massive cache of narcotics and money, according to police officials.
The stop occurred on Dec. 15 at 4:06 a.m. in the area of Adeline Street and Alcatraz Avenue.
The driver, who police only identified as a 24-year-old Berkeley man, was driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
A search of his vehicle discovered over 900 grams of marijuana, 27+ grams of cocaine, 68 pills of a T259 (Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen), a digital scale and over $4,900 cash.
Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and several other narcotics offenses, according to police officials.
