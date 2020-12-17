LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.

Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team said he was questionable to return.

Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.

Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.

