FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) – Foster City police are investigating after a rock was thrown through a window of the home of Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi on Tuesday evening.

Awasthi, in a letter distributed by the city Wednesday, said the large rock broke the glass and blinds and nearly hit her husband in the head and described it as “very disturbing.”

“I am thankful for the overwhelming support that my colleagues, our local and regional community have shown to my family and me today,” she said in the letter. “I will not allow this action to affect the duty and promise I have made to you as your elected representative. In the past, I have always advocated for this community and I will continue to do so as this investigation proceeds.”

Awasthi was elected to a four-year City Council term in 2018 and was sworn-in as vice mayor earlier this month.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.