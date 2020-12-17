SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued four dogs from a smoky fire at a four-plex apartment building in Santa Rosa Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:27 p.m. about a fire at 2450 Plata Ct. The caller noted that one of the apartment windows was glowing and turning brown from the smoke.

Three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Upon arrival, the firefighters found one unit was charged with heavy smoke, but the residents were not home. Just as crews were preparing to force entry, the residents arrived and unlocked the apartment door, saying their four dogs were still inside.

Once in the unit, fire crews launched an aggressive response in heavy smoke to a well-established kitchen fire while the dogs were rescued from the second floor.

Two of the dogs were found unconscious from smoke inhalation. Firefighters brought the animals outside and administered specialized pet oxygen resuscitation masks to revive them.

The residents told firefighters they had left the apartment for about 20 minutes to run errands. According to the department, an inspection determined that food left cooking on the stove caused the fire. Total damage to the apartment is estimated at $50,000.

