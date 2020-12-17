VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in early September.

On September 2 at approximately 8:18 p.m., Vallejo police officers heard gunfire in the area of 201 Maine Street. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult male victim lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Maine Street and Sacramento Street.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. He was later identified as 23-year-old Vallejo resident Daimon Darell Ferguson.

The subsequent investigation led by the VPD Detective Division and Crime Reduction Team culminated in the arrest of three suspects who were all identified as Vallejo residents. Two of the suspects had fled the state.

23-year-old Jadontae Braelynelrich Foster and 23-year-old Dashanna Cordoba were located and arrested in El Paso, Texas. 23-year-old Destinee McFarland found and taken into custody in Fairfield. Police did not offer any additional details on the arrests.

The department expressed gratitude to El Paso police homicide and gang units, the Fairfield Police Department SWAT Team as well as federal partners from Operation PEACE for their assistance in the arrests.

“My deepest sympathies are with the parents and family of Mr. Ferguson,” said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams in a statement. “We want the families of those who’ve fallen victim to senseless violence to know that we care, and that our officers are working tirelessly to bring justice in these cases.”

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation into the case is asked to contact VPD Detective Schillinger at 707-648-4278.