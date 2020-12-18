Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A police traffic stop in Berkeley resulted in the discovery of a loaded assault rifle, authorities said Friday.
Berkeley police said an officer spotted a car driving with no headlights on at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of San Pablo Ave. and Virginia St.
After stopping the car, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana smoke emanating from inside the vehicle, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded assault rifle equipped with a high-capacity magazine in the backseat.
The driver, a 28-year-old Oakland man, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded/concealed firearm as well as several weapons violations, police said.
