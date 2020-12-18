Golden State Warriors See 2021 Season As Opportunity to Move Past Worst Record Steve Kerr, head coach for the Golden State Warriors, is focusing on the future after last season’s last-place finish and missing the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

In First Game Since March COVID Shut Down, Warriors Edge Nuggets In Pre-Season Game At Fan-Free Chase Center It's been 277 days since the Warriors played at Chase Center. It is a night of firsts for the players, staff, and the media. From the stands, it sounded like a game, and on the court, it looked like a game, especially with Steph Curry back in action. It just wasn't the kind of game anyone's used to.