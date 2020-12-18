WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, offering a new source of hope in the nation’s fight against the pandemic. Moderna’s vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., after Pfizer’s vaccine was given the green light last week.

The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for people aged 18 or older. Six million initial doses will soon be shipped out across the country.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a press release announcing the decision.

CONTINUE AT CBS NEWS: FDA authorizes Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine