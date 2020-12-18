SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area congresswoman Rep. Anna Eshoo is quarantining at her Washington D.C. residence after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) released a statement Friday morning about the positive test.
“On Wednesday evening I was informed that a member of my staff tested positive for COVID-19. On the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines, I am self-quarantining to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 to others, though I’m not currently showing any symptoms of the virus,” said Eshoo.
The 78-year-old Eshoo also said she would continue to work from her D.C. home and be available virtually to her constituents.
Eshoo represents California’s 18th Congressional District, which covers parts of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties.
