SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday that the phased return of students to schools for in-person learning won’t begin in late January as planned after the district failed to reach a labor agreement with teachers in time.

In a statement posted Friday, the district cited new health and safety requests sought by the unions before returning to in-person learning. The criteria, which the district said it received on Tuesday, includes not resuming in-person learning until San Francisco returns to the Orange Tier in the state’s reopening plan and stays there for two weeks.

“The District cannot meet all of the new requirements SFUSD’s labor unions have proposed, and there is not sufficient time to complete bargaining in order to reopen any school sites on January 25, 2021,” the district said.

District officials said that state and local health orders allow for in-person instruction even in the Purple Tier, if a waiver is received.

Mayor London Breed blasted the delays in reopening the city’s public schools, citing that there have been no COVID-19 outbreaks involving the city’s community learning hubs and nearly 100 private and parochial schools, which have been open for in-person learning for months.

“It is infuriating that our schools are not going to reopen for in-person learning in January. I can’t imagine how hard this is for our families and for our young people who haven’t been in the classroom since March and are falling further behind every single day,” Breed said in a statement.

“We can’t create unrealistic standards for in-person learning that aren’t even recommended by the Department of Public Health,” the mayor went on to say.

KPIX 5 has reached out to the United Educators of San Francisco for comment Friday afternoon, but have yet to hear a response..

District officials said negotiations are ongoing.