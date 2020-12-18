(CBS News) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both said they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, and encouraged other lawmakers to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The U.S. Capitol attending physician has announced representatives and senators are eligible to receive a shot, and said that “there is no reason why [members of Congress] should defer receiving this vaccine.”

“With confidence in the vaccine and at the direction of the Attending Physician, I plan to receive the vaccine in the next few days,” Pelosi said in a statement on Thursday. She added that she will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and said “we must all continue to embrace testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing as the vaccine is being distributed.”

McConnell, who has had polio, highlighted the importance of receiving a vaccine in his own statement Thursday.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine,” McConnell said. “Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days.”