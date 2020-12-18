SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police officers in San Francisco on Friday were at at the scene of a homicide at a North Beach apartment building that left a woman dead and a man in custody, according to authorities.

Multiple San Francisco police units were gathered at the building on the 1800 block of Powell Street as of 12 p.m., KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez learned.

The incident was in a building near the intersection of Powell Street with Filbert Street across from Washington Square Park and near Columbus Avenue in North Beach.

Authorities said one woman was confirmed dead in the homicide. Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal incident.

Powell Street appeared to be blocked off for the investigation.

BREAKING: Homicide in SF. Authorities say a woman is dead and a man was arrested in connection with a homicide inside the apartment building in the 1800 block of Powell St. pic.twitter.com/VJY5goLusn — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) December 18, 2020

Police did not offer any additional details regarding the homicide. KPIX 5 will provide additional information as it becomes available.