MILPITAS (CBS SF/AP) — The Milpitas police department investigated a shooting Saturday night at the Great Mall and people were sheltering in place.

At 7:30 p.m., the department tweeted: “Search teams are systematically searching all stores that were sheltering-in-place and will be escorting employees and customers out into the parking lot. Officers and Detectives remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident.”

The shooting was first reported at 5:32 p.m.

Angelo Palma said that he and a friend were coming from a church meeting when they decided to stop by the mall. He said they were in a store when they saw people running.

“Everyone starts running,” Palma said. “A shooting! Everyone just started running. People were running forward, people were running back. People were falling. It was hectic.”

The mall’s website says it has more than 200 businesses and is known as the biggest indoor outlet mall in Northern California.

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

