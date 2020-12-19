SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators were at the Wells Fargo branch on West Hillsdale Blvd Saturday after a “targeted” shooting that left the victim dead.
The San Mateo Police Department said officers responded to calls of a shooting at the bank at around 9:25 a.m.
“At this time, detectives have determined this was a targeted and isolated incident,” the police said in a news release. “We have launched an intensive investigation to bring all responsible parties to justice.”
San Mateo police public information officer Michael Haobsh told the San Jose Mercury News that a man was standing outside the bank when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676. Additional information will be made available as this investigation develops.
