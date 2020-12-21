SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The video conferencing platform Zoom announced last week its removing the 40-minute time limits on its service during the holidays so users can interact with their families, free of charge, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog post published last Wednesday, the San Jose-based company said the offer is a token of appreciation for its users.

“COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same,” the company wrote. “Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short.”

Zoom is making unlimited calls available for certain time periods:

10 a.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 19

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

The company says users don’t need to do anything to utilize the offer besides logging onto the program and scheduling a meeting with loved ones.

The offer came as California warned against Christmas travel while COVID-19 cases continued to spike. The City of San Francisco issued a mandatory quarantine order the day after Zoom announced its offer.