ALBANY (CBS SF/KPIX) — An East Bay landmark and party spot for folks of all ages is closing its doors because of the pandemic.

The historic Albany Bowl on San Pablo Blvd., in the city of Albany is closing for good after 71 years. It has a favorite spot for everything from children’s birthday parties to senior bowling leagues.

John Tierney, owner of the beloved bowling alley, says without any cash flow and no government relief in sight, the decision to close Albany Bowl was unavoidable.

Tierney told the East Bay Times he has spent $700,000 since the start of the pandemic.

“I can’t hold on for six more months.”

People took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness after learning about the closure.

One fan wrote, “All I want for Christmas is for Albany Bowl to stay open.”