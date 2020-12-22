SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was dead, their passenger being treated for a leg wound and the gunman who fired into their vehicle remained at large early Tuesday in a Highway 101 shooting in San Francisco.
Investigators finally reopened all lanes of traffic on the busy freeway at around 2 a.m., unraveling a massive backup that began building shortly after the 9:30 p.m. shooting.
Video on the scene showed the Cesar Chavez exit off southbound 101 covered with debris. The bullet-riddled black sedan had crashed into high impact barrels before slamming to a stop on the exit.
San Francisco police said the driver was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.
No other information about a shooter or the motive behind the fatal gunfire was immediately available.
