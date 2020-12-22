SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Bayview District sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital with injuries, San Francisco Police officials said.

The shooting was reported at 2:03 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Custer Avenue.

Police said there were two suspects in a sedan and at least one opened fire as it drove by. The 19-year-old was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests were made by Tuesday and no description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

