SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will takeover one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats when Kamala Harris vacates it in January to became the Vice President.

The son of Mexican immigrants who worked as a cook and a house cleaner, Padilla’s selection also has historic significance as he becomes the first Latino to hold the office.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

Padilla, 47, has been California’s top elections official since 2015. In that position, he’s overseen California’s vast elections apparatus, including the rollout of a more robust vote-by-mail system.

In the November election, California mailed a ballot to every single registered voter. Prior to that, he oversaw the implementation of the Voter’s Choice Act, a 2016 law that allowed counties to mail all registered voters a ballot.

Making history has become a trademark of Padilla’s career. He was sworn in as California’s first Latinx Secretary of State on January 5, 2015 and pledged to bring more Californians into the democratic process as the state’s top elections official.

In a news release, Newsom called Padilla “a warrior for voting rights and the American Dream.”

California voters re-elected him in 2018 in an election where he received the most votes of any Latino elected official in the United States.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” Padilla said in the news release. “From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you. We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”

In 2006, Padilla was elected to the State Senate to represent the more than 1 million people in the San Fernando Valley. In that position, he would author more than 70 bills signed into law by both Republican and Democratic governors.