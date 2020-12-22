PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Emergency repairs were being made to the seawall and pier in Pacifica, city officials said Tuesday.

The work will address a void “created by an opening at the bottom of the seawall where the seawall meets the pier abutment, has been temporarily stabilized,” the city said in an announcement.

The void was revealed to be forming underneath the sidewalk near the Pacifica Pier following the recent King Tides and large swells that allowed an influx of seawater.

The city consulted with its coastal engineering consultant and consulted three coastal contractors on an emergency design-build project to complete the work and protect the street and utility infrastructure, officials said.

Contractor MRC “will place large rocks at the ocean side of the breach to prevent wave energy from entering the void, thereby making it safe for work on the repair and preventing the void from growing larger.”

Officials estimate the work by contracting firm MRC will take two days, and be largely complete by Thursday.

Once the area of the breach is safe to enter city staff will determine an effective repair, officials said.

The public is being advised that Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic and limited to residents only during construction, which may continue into evening hours. Pedestrian use will also be limited to residents only and may be rerouted.

The Pacifica Pier may need to be closed intermittently during construction work for safety.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Department of Public Works Field Services Division at (650) 738-3760 or dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us

