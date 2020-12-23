LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The Alameda County coroner’s bureau Wednesday identified the three teens who died in a crash between a vehicle and big-rig in Livermore two nights before.
Brar Rahal, 18, Shej Kumar, 16, and Jen Ericksen, 16, all of Livermore, died in the crash reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Las Positas Road.
Two died inside the vehicle at the scene and the third succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Livermore police said.
Police did not immediately release any other details about how the crash happened. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Justin Lash at (925) 371-4857.
